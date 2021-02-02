Kelly Clarkson is asking for $8.9 million for her farmhouse-inspired mansion

Kelly Clarkson is ready for a fresh start in 2021 as she has recently listed her home for sale. The ‘Voice’ coach is selling her modern farmhouse located in Encino, California which is about a 23-minute drive from Los Angeles, for $8.9 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Originally the daytime talk show host listed her 10,000 square foot home for $9.5 million but no buyers seem too eager to purchase the home so she recently lowered the asking price to $8.9 million. Clarkson originally purchased the home in 2018 for $8.5 million.
The stunning mansion has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with a bright, white interior, according to Realtor. The home’s tall ceilings and sliding glass walls that easily combine the interior with the exterior of the home give it an open concept layout.
The massive kitchen is complete with all state of the art appliances, three islands, and plenty of countertop space for cooking. The home’s master bedroom has a fireplace, its own patio, and a walk-in closet. Would we expect anything less from Clarkson?
If the kitchen and master bedroom weren’t enough of a selling point, the “Behind These Hazel Eyes” singer’s home also comes equipped with a home theater, a nice sized gym, and a guesthouse that has a kitchen and two bathrooms.
Clarkson is one busy woman because while she is trying to get this California home off the market, she’s also trying to sell her Hendersonville, Tennessee home for $8.75 million that’s been on the market since 2017.
The listings of these homes come from the 37-year-old singer’s recent filing for divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock that took place last June. The couple first met at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006 where Clarkson was rehearsing for a duet with Rascal Flatts.
Blackstock was the country group’s tour manager at the time. Six years later, the two friends met again at the Super Bowl and they started dating, according to Country Living. The two eventually got married in October 2013.