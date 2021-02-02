Kelly Clarkson is asking for $8.9 million for her farmhouse-inspired mansion

Kelly Clarkson is ready for a fresh start in 2021 as she has recently listed her home for sale. The ‘Voice’ coach is selling her modern farmhouse located in Encino, California which is about a 23-minute drive from Los Angeles, for $8.9 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

©GettyImages Kelly Clarkson is eagerly trying to sell her Encino, CA home.

Originally the daytime talk show host listed her 10,000 square foot home for $9.5 million but no buyers seem too eager to purchase the home so she recently lowered the asking price to $8.9 million. Clarkson originally purchased the home in 2018 for $8.5 million.

The stunning mansion has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with a bright, white interior, according to Realtor. The home’s tall ceilings and sliding glass walls that easily combine the interior with the exterior of the home give it an open concept layout.

The massive kitchen is complete with all state of the art appliances, three islands, and plenty of countertop space for cooking. The home’s master bedroom has a fireplace, its own patio, and a walk-in closet. Would we expect anything less from Clarkson?

If the kitchen and master bedroom weren’t enough of a selling point, the “Behind These Hazel Eyes” singer’s home also comes equipped with a home theater, a nice sized gym, and a guesthouse that has a kitchen and two bathrooms.