Maria Shriver is ‘in awe at what a beautiful mother’ daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger is

Seeing her daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger become a mother has been “a gift” for Maria Shriver . The 31 year old has adjusted beautifully to motherhood since welcoming her first child with husband Chris Pratt last year. Maria gushed over the couple’s daughter, Lyla Maria, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight . “I can just say that I feel very blessed to have a granddaughter named Lyla Maria,” the proud grandmother said. “I’m happy for them and I’m in awe at what a beautiful mother she is, but I’m not surprised.”

©Getty Images Maria Shriver said that her daughter Katherine is a beautiful mother

“It’s been a gift to me,” Maria added. “It’s been a gift to her siblings, her father and to everyone who loves [her and Chris]. To see somebody step into a role of motherhood is really a beautiful thing. I’m a big believer that motherhood and parenting is the most valuable work that we do in this world.”

Maria noted that Katherine is “blessed” to have a “village” supporting her and her daughter. “I think what you learn, and what she’s learned, is the importance of a village,” the former first lady of California said. “The importance of your parents, the importance of your friends, the importance of people who you can count on.”