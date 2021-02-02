Maria Shriver is ‘in awe at what a beautiful mother’ daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger is

Seeing her daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger become a mother has been “a gift” for Maria Shriver . The 31 year old has adjusted beautifully to motherhood since welcoming her first child with husband Chris Pratt last year. Maria gushed over the couple’s daughter, Lyla Maria, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight . “I can just say that I feel very blessed to have a granddaughter named Lyla Maria,” the proud grandmother said. “I’m happy for them and I’m in awe at what a beautiful mother she is, but I’m not surprised.”
“It’s been a gift to me,” Maria added. “It’s been a gift to her siblings, her father and to everyone who loves [her and Chris]. To see somebody step into a role of motherhood is really a beautiful thing. I’m a big believer that motherhood and parenting is the most valuable work that we do in this world.”
Maria noted that Katherine is “blessed” to have a “village” supporting her and her daughter. “I think what you learn, and what she’s learned, is the importance of a village,” the former first lady of California said. “The importance of your parents, the importance of your friends, the importance of people who you can count on.”
She continued, “And I think maybe that’s a really great lesson for all of us at this time in our lives, is to learn about, how dependent we are on one another. Whether we’re having a new baby or whether we’re living alone and getting older, we’re all dependent on one another.”
Katherine and Chris, who is also a father to son Jack from his first marriage, introduced their baby girl shortly after her birth in August with a sweet photo of Lyla Maria’s hand. “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier,” Chris and Katherine captioned the post. “Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.”