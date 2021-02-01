George Clooney shares the worst part about dramatic accident in Italy

George Clooney revealed why he was shocked after his 2018 scooter accident in Italy.

The actor confessed he couldn’t believe that everyone witnessing the accident preferred taking photos of him, instead of helping or calling for help.

The dramatic accident took place in Sardinia, while he was heading to the set of the TV series Catch-22.

Clooney was driving his scooter when a car cut into the lane, causing him to land on the other side of the road, after crashing against the windshield of the other car.

While the actor says he only suffered minor injuries, he confessed he was in disbelief when he noticed that the crowd around him was quick to take photos of him.

Video shows moment of George Clooney crash pic.twitter.com/OOHaaHMaRU — Samer (@SamerMohamid) July 11, 2018

“I will always, always remember that moment, because nobody was jumping to go call for help or coming to help,” adding that “the worst moment of my life was entertainment.”

George took a moment to urge everyone to be mindful of the reality around them and to put “the phone down.”

He also joked and said that his wife Amal Clooney banned him from riding scooters in the future.