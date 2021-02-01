Jessica Biel celebrates Justin Timberlake’s birthday in the sweetest way possible!

The actress shared a beautiful post in honor of her husband for his 40th birthday, including some of her favorite photos together during their relationship.

Jessica and Justin recently welcomed their second child and have been together for over a decade, getting engaged in 2011 and celebrating their wedding in 2012.

The 38-year-old Hollywood star confessed that there’s no one she has more fun with, highlighting every moment that they have shared together.

©GettyImages

Including a photo of him eating pancakes and smiling, another snapshot at a baseball game, spending time playing golf, and sharing a romantic kiss at an award show.

“I honor you today, baby. And wish you the most creative and fulfilling year to date.”