Eva Mendes responds to plastic surgery accusations

Rumors from unwanted results caused by a cosmetic procedure started after Eva announced her social media break.

Eva Mendes is shutting down the bizarre plastic surgery accusations made on social media by her fans.

The actress who recently revealed she is ready to get back into the film industry, is currently taking a break from Instagram, after her daughter said she was spending too much time on her phone.

“So we had good talk, I apologized and I promised her I‘d be mindful. I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present.”

Following the announcement, one of her fans started rumors that she was actually taking a break because of unwanted results from a cosmetic procedure.

eva mendes beauty©@evamendes/Instagram
Eva Mendes shares her spa treatments at home.

The commenter stated, “she‘s had work done and I don’t think she’s happy with it,“ adding that ”she was beautiful without,” in reference to the alleged surgery.

Mendes, who is married to Ryan Gosling, hesitated to respond, insisting that she wasn’t sure why she had to answer, but wanted to set the record straight.

“I‘m posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time.”

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 30, 2017©GettyImages
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in New York.

And opening up about her decision to get “work done,” she stated, “I’ll do that whenever I please.”

Eva constantly says she wants to be there for her two daughters Esmeralda and Amada, confessing that she “chooses family” and lately has been having trouble juggling family and social media.

