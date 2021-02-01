Eva Mendes responds to plastic surgery accusations

Eva Mendes is shutting down the bizarre plastic surgery accusations made on social media by her fans.

Loading the player...

The actress who recently revealed she is ready to get back into the film industry, is currently taking a break from Instagram, after her daughter said she was spending too much time on her phone.

“So we had good talk, I apologized and I promised her I‘d be mindful. I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present.”

Following the announcement, one of her fans started rumors that she was actually taking a break because of unwanted results from a cosmetic procedure.

©@evamendes/Instagram Eva Mendes shares her spa treatments at home.

The commenter stated, “she‘s had work done and I don’t think she’s happy with it,“ adding that ”she was beautiful without,” in reference to the alleged surgery.

Mendes, who is married to Ryan Gosling, hesitated to respond, insisting that she wasn’t sure why she had to answer, but wanted to set the record straight.

“I‘m posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time.”