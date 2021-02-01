Olivia Culpo and her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey having fun in Mexico

Olivia Culpo and her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey live their best life while vacationing in Mexico. The former Miss Universe took social media to show how much fun she is having with the NFL player and a few friends in Cabo San Lucas. The Instagram personality made sure to spend quality time with her boo and shared on Instagram cute photos of them kissing and tossing around a football with the ocean as their background.

The 28-year-old model wore a spaghetti-strap, fluorescent dress, and beachy loose hair for the tropical getaway. Simultaneously, the 24-year-old running back for the Carolina Panthers rocked a basic white tee, rolled up skinny jeans, and white and navy Nike sneakers.

Early that day, the Rhode Island native shared videos and snaps, giving fans access to her well-deserved vacay. The takes showed the couple having fun and, at times, relaxing at the resort’s pool. “Still at it,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model captioned a clip showing McCaffrey standing under the pool’s hard-flowing waterfall.

Culpo also captured her better half taking a nap. “Handsome man,” she wrote in the photo.

The couple spent their time off with NFL player Tyler Gaffney and his wife, Kristen Louelle, and made sure that they also had a great time. “So Christian and I planned a little romantic night situation for Kristen and Ty,” Culpo said while showing through the camera a trail of rose petals on their bedroom floor. “‘This is so cute,” she said, referring to the bed also covered in petals forming a heart shape.