Justin and Hailey Beiber go out to dinner in new electric Rolls-Royce

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber , always turn heads when they step outside--but now, they’ve got a brand new accessory that is sure to draw even more attention.

On Saturday, January 30, the pair left the house for date night, going out to dinner in Santa Monica, California. The singer was dressed more casually, wearing a bright orange hoodie and a matching beanie over his long locs. He paired that with some paint-splattered and a pair of eclectic sneakers.

His 24-year-old wife was wearing a more sleek outfit, dressed in all black. Like her husband, the model was also in a monochromatic look--though a lot more subtle than Bieber--rocking a pair of pinstripe pants, a black off-the-shoulder top, and some pointy heels. She finished the look with a messy bun and a belt with some gold accents. Both celebs were wearing simple black masks in accordance with Los Angeles’ health and safety guidelines.

Beside the attention fans paid to their outfits, heads were also turning because of the brand new car the couple stepped out out. According to the Daily Mail, the electric Rolls-Royce is a recent purchase courtesy of West Coast Customs.

Last week, Justin released a music video for his song “Anyone,” which stars his wife, Hailey. The visual shows footage from a trip the couple took together through the desert, with the black and white video giving fans an intimate look at their relationship.

At the end of last year, the singer shared the first, official music video for “Anyone,” in which he played a boxer who had Zoey Deutch as his girlfriend. This new visual is the “On The Road” version, which features Bieber showing off his real-life love.