North West declared her love for Kim Kardashian in a surprising way

Anytime Kim Kardashian posts about her adorable children on social media, we feel the sudden urge to stop what we’re doing and watch the video or like the photo, the reality star put up. That’s exactly what we did when Kardashian posted a sweet surprise that she got from her oldest daughter, North.

On Sunday morning, the 40-year-old showed her 202 million Instagram followers the very sweet note North left in the SKIMS founder’s bathroom. The surprise was a handwritten message in a permanent marker on a roll of toilet paper that read, “Mom I love you.”

Kardashian wrote as her caption, “I love you too North, forever!!!!” The post received over 1.5 million likes and some of the comments read, “nothing like a daughter’s love.” Another commenter wrote, “She’s an artist !!”

The mom of four and North are currently on a family girl’s trip to Turks and Caicos. The 40-year-old businesswoman has been soaking up the sun and posting adorable pictures of her in a bikini with her girls, North and Chicago.