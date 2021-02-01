Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of ‘horrific abuse’

Evan Rachel Wood is accusing Marilyn Manson of years of abuse and grooming during their relationship from 2007 to 2010.

The star of Westworld posted a detailed statement on her personal Instagram account, describing Manson as a “dangerous man” who “horrifically” abused her when she was just 19 years old.

Calling him by his real name, Brian Warner, the actress went on to confirm the speculations surrounding their relationship.

Explaining that the psychological abuse began when she was a teenager, grooming her and brainwashing her “into submission.”

Evan Rachel Wood describing the abuse she suffered when she was in a relationship with Marilyn Manson pic.twitter.com/wHSiGlH7TQ — Kiera ⚡ (@fleshfondue) June 10, 2020

She is also known for constantly speaking up and helping violence survivors, urging to pass the Phoenix Act domestic violence bill in California in 2019.

The 33-year-old star previously shared her experience as a survivor of domestic abuse, but always denied that it was related to her relationship with Manson.

In her statement she admits that the main purpose of sharing her truth is to stop him from hurting more women or potential victims of the same type of abuse.

Wanting to “expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him,” in reference to his music career and his involvement in several films and TV.