Bad Bunny lives out childhood dream with WWE Royal Rumble performance

Anyone who listens to Bad Bunny’s music already knows how huge of a fan he is of the WWE.

The most recent example of this comes from the latest single off his new album, El Último Tour Del Mundo, which is named after WWE legend Booker T. The song sees Bunny assert he’s “a king, champion, Booker T,” even tapping the wrestler to star in the track’s music video.

On Sunday night, the Puerto Rican superstar took his love of the sport to a whole new level, performing his song about the champion at one of the WWE’s biggest events: The Royal Rumble.



“Performing at the Royal Rumble is a childhood dream come true,” the singer told Billboard about the performance, which was first announced last week. “I have been a lifelong fan of WWE and I am excited to take the stage and entertain fans around the world.”

As if his musical performance wasn’t enough of a moment for a WWE fan like Benito, he also ended up getting in the ring! Later on in the show, after making his musical mark, he helped Damian Priest eliminate fellow wrestlers The Miz and John Morrison using the ancient art of distraction.

Bad Bunny went all in for this bit, jumping off the top rope and slamming the pair into the ground, all while the commentators fired off Bugs Bunny–inspired quips like. “He should have made a left at Albuquerque” and “I’ve heard of flying squirrels, but flying bunnies?”

The day before his big performance, Bad Bunny wrote an Instagram post about the Royal Rumble, letting his fans know, once again, just how big of an accomplishment this is for him.

“Wow!! WHAT EMOTION!!! TOMORROW I’M GOING TO SING AT THE ROYAL RUMBLE!!! IN SPANISH!!! AS IT’S SPOKEN IN PUERTO RICO!!!,” he wrote in his caption. “COMMENT YOUR FLAG DOWN HERE THAT TOMORROW THE LATINO GANG IS GOING TO BE FELT IN THE WWE!!!!”

