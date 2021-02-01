Jennifer Lopez wore two all-black outfits that made fans do a double-take

Not a day goes back where we don’t see Jennifer Lopez out and about hard at work on something. Over the weekend, the “Jenny from the Block” singer was dressed in some fashionable rain gear that was giving us some Matrix-like vibes.
On Friday, Lopez was seen arriving at a photoshoot in Paramount braving the Los Angeles rain while still looking fabulous. The triple threat was dressed wearing a chic black PVC coat paired with over-the-knee black leather boots that had a very high heel.
The 51-year-old carried a red leather bag for a pop of color with her all-black look. The ‘Wedding Planner’ actress protected her face with black sunglasses and a matching mask that had the superstar’s name on it.
Also over the weekend while in Miami, Lopez opted for a more toned-down look for a lunch date with her daughter Emme Muñiz and her fiance Alex Rodriguez ’s daughter Natasha Rodriguez.
The singer held each girls’ hand as they strolled into the restaurant to eat. Lopez showed off her figure in a black strapless top that had front buttons paired with black high-waisted pants. JLO accessorized with a black leather bag, matching sunglasses, and a mask to protect her face. She even kept her footwear comfortable in a pair of black flats.