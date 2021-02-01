Celebrity Sightings in New York City - March 2, 2016

Jennifer Lopez wore two all-black outfits that made fans do a double-take

The singer was seen out in Los Angeles and Miami this weekend.

Not a day goes back where we don’t see  Jennifer Lopez  out and about hard at work on something. Over the weekend, the “Jenny from the Block” singer was dressed in some fashionable rain gear that was giving us some Matrix-like vibes.

Jennifer Lopez in a rain outfit©GrosbyGroup
Jennifer Lopez wore a PVC coat to brave the LA rain on Friday.

On Friday, Lopez was seen arriving at a photoshoot in Paramount braving the Los Angeles rain while still looking fabulous. The triple threat was dressed wearing a chic black PVC coat paired with over-the-knee black leather boots that had a very high heel.

Jennifer Lopez LA style©GrosbyGroup
Jennifer Lopez gave Matrix vibes in her rainy day outfit.

The 51-year-old carried a red leather bag for a pop of color with her all-black look. The ‘Wedding Planner’ actress protected her face with black sunglasses and a matching mask that had the superstar’s name on it.

Also over the weekend while in Miami, Lopez opted for a more toned-down look for a lunch date with her daughter Emme Muñiz and her fiance  Alex Rodriguez ’s daughter Natasha Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez out in Miami©GrosbyGroup
Jennifer Lopez out in Miami on a lunch date.

The singer held each girls’ hand as they strolled into the restaurant to eat. Lopez showed off her figure in a black strapless top that had front buttons paired with black high-waisted pants. JLO accessorized with a black leather bag, matching sunglasses, and a mask to protect her face. She even kept her footwear comfortable in a pair of black flats.

