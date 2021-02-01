Jennifer Lopez wore two all-black outfits that made fans do a double-take

Not a day goes back where we don’t see Jennifer Lopez out and about hard at work on something. Over the weekend, the “Jenny from the Block” singer was dressed in some fashionable rain gear that was giving us some Matrix-like vibes.

©GrosbyGroup Jennifer Lopez wore a PVC coat to brave the LA rain on Friday.

On Friday, Lopez was seen arriving at a photoshoot in Paramount braving the Los Angeles rain while still looking fabulous. The triple threat was dressed wearing a chic black PVC coat paired with over-the-knee black leather boots that had a very high heel.

©GrosbyGroup Jennifer Lopez gave Matrix vibes in her rainy day outfit.

The 51-year-old carried a red leather bag for a pop of color with her all-black look. The ‘Wedding Planner’ actress protected her face with black sunglasses and a matching mask that had the superstar’s name on it.