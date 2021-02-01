Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher got a break from their kids to film a Cheetos commercial

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of our favorite couples and nowadays since the couple is busy raising their children, it’s rare to see the two working together until now. The famous couple recently reunited on the small screen and although fans couldn’t be more thrilled about this news, it seems Kunis and Kutcher’s kids were not too happy about it.

The couple, who met on the set of ‘That ‘70’s Show,’ shared teasers for the new Cheetos commercial they’re starring in that will air on Super Bowl Sunday. The couple made a virtual appearance on Entertainment Tonight telling about the commercial opportunity.

“It‘s so silly! Ashton and I, we never work together. I mean, I know we worked together before…And in the midst of quarantine, they sent us this ad to do and every time I’ve ever been offered a Super Bowl ad it’s always a female having to be scantily clad,” Kunis explained on Entertainment Tonight. ”And this one comes around, I started laughing so hard and Ashton was like, ’This is kind of funny.’ And I was like, ’We should do it!’”