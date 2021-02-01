Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher got a break from their kids to film a Cheetos commercial

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of our favorite couples and nowadays since the couple is busy raising their children, it’s rare to see the two working together until now. The famous couple recently reunited on the small screen and although fans couldn’t be more thrilled about this news, it seems Kunis and Kutcher’s kids were not too happy about it.
The couple, who met on the set of ‘That ‘70’s Show,’ shared teasers for the new Cheetos commercial they’re starring in that will air on Super Bowl Sunday. The couple made a virtual appearance on Entertainment Tonight telling about the commercial opportunity.
“It‘s so silly! Ashton and I, we never work together. I mean, I know we worked together before…And in the midst of quarantine, they sent us this ad to do and every time I’ve ever been offered a Super Bowl ad it’s always a female having to be scantily clad,” Kunis explained on Entertainment Tonight. ”And this one comes around, I started laughing so hard and Ashton was like, ’This is kind of funny.’ And I was like, ’We should do it!’”
Aside from the Cheetos commercial being a funny opportunity to be a part of, the couple also looked at it as a way to get a short break from their kids, 6-year-old daughter Wyatt and 4-year-old son Dimitri.
“Also it was quarantine and we were stuck with our children for nine, 12, months at this moment, and I was like, ‘Two days, baby! Two days off.’ Literally we were like, ’Yeah, OK, let’s do it.’ And so we did it,” she said with a laugh. ”And I hate saying it but we were like, ’Freedom!’…It was amazing!”
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are saying goodbye to their $14 million Beverly Hills mansion
Ashton Kutcher is standing by the claim that former co-star, Tanya Roberts is still alive
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher proudly took their kids with them to vote
“I love my children so very much! So, so much!” she was quick to note, before adding that she has ”never been so excited to wake up at five in the morning to be like, ‘I’m going to work!’ And I literally skipped out of the house. My kids were like, ’You’re abandoning us!’ And I was like, ’Relax.’”
The 37-year-old also explained how her family has been operating during the pandemic all being home together. “Our whole family is already co-dependent, so this pandemic just feeds into our entire co-dependency,” she said.
“And my husband and I were super co-dependent for like eight years and in this pandemic our kids are like, ‘Where are you going?” And I was like, ’The bathroom.’ We haven’t left each other. We’re in the house. Yeah, it was really weird for them. They forgot that we have to go out of the house…”