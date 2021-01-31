Anna Kournikova shares rare video of her and Enrique Iglesias’ daughter on special day

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias broke from their usual privacy for a special reason this weekend. The 39-year-old tennis star and 45-year-old Spanish singer celebrated their youngest daughter Mary’s first birthday on Saturday, January 30. “1! <3” Anna wrote in her first post of the day, alongside a delightful photo of Mary all dressed up at home in a cozy cream quilted dress and matching bow. She stares off brightly with an adorable surprised look on her face. Enrique was among the heaps of comments on the post, simply leaving a heart emoji.
Anna’s second homage was a video also taken at their Miami, Florida residence, possibly by Enrique himself. The clip captures Anna and her bundle of joy in a sweet moment outside. A distant sound pierces the quiet moment of them taking in their stunning waterfront view. “What is that?” Anna asks her daughter. In the caption she dubbed the sweet video “Girl talk.”
Mary is the youngest of Anna and Enrique’s three children. The pair also share twins Nicholas and Lucy. Last month, Anna posted two cute photos of them celebrating their third birthday. She captioned each sugary snap with a similar simplicity, writing “3!”
The famous couple rarely give glimpses into their private life, making the public hungry to see more. In fact, both of Anna’s pregnancies were kept a secret. Last time around, after a series of reports that the duo was expecting their third child, HOLA! confirmed the news in the final weeks of January 2020.
In the past, the “Baliamos” singer has openly talked about fatherhood, though. In 2018 he said: “Raise them properly. As long as they’re good kids. Healthy kids and enjoy life. Everybody raises their children whichever way they want and if it works, it works.”