Anna Kournikova shares rare video of her and Enrique Iglesias’ daughter on special day

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias broke from their usual privacy for a special reason this weekend. The 39-year-old tennis star and 45-year-old Spanish singer celebrated their youngest daughter Mary’s first birthday on Saturday, January 30. “1! <3” Anna wrote in her first post of the day, alongside a delightful photo of Mary all dressed up at home in a cozy cream quilted dress and matching bow. She stares off brightly with an adorable surprised look on her face. Enrique was among the heaps of comments on the post, simply leaving a heart emoji.

Anna’s second homage was a video also taken at their Miami, Florida residence, possibly by Enrique himself. The clip captures Anna and her bundle of joy in a sweet moment outside. A distant sound pierces the quiet moment of them taking in their stunning waterfront view. “What is that?” Anna asks her daughter. In the caption she dubbed the sweet video “Girl talk.”