Kelly Rowland welcomes second baby: see the first photo!

Congratulations, Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon! The 39-year-old singer and her talent manager husband welcomed their second bundle of joy this month, a son named Noah Jon. Kelly announced the happy news with an adorable photo of Noah and his older brother Titan Jewell, six, on Saturday, January 30, writing: “On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us.” Titan looks over his newborn brother with the biggest smile in the delightful snap.

“We are truly grateful,” the Destiny’s Child member added, noting that her son was born at 8:13 p.m. at 7lb 8 oz and 19 inches.

Well wishes from fans and celebrity friends alike poured in for the family. “My baby,” Lala Anthony wrote, “you are so loved Noah.” Ciara had a similar sentiment, replying to the photo with: “Love you so much already Noah.” Gabrielle Union, Vivica A. Fox, Winnie Harlow and Shaun King offered their “Congratulations,” while stars like Niecy Nash, Tia Mowry and Rachel Zoe opted for a simple smattering of heart emojis. The comments section was like a red carpet of love!

Daddy Tim shared the same photo with a short, but sweet caption: “On 1-21-21 a star was born!!!” Titan Jewell, who has his own Instagram monitored by the parents, also posted the delightful pic. “He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother!!!” read the caption.

Kelly treated the world to some good news back in October with a surprise cover girl pregnancy announcement. She flaunted her growing bump in Women’s Health, writing: “SURPRISE!! My @womenshealthmag cover issue is online now and on newsstands next week!”