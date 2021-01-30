John Stamos’ son heartbroken after COVID-19 keeps dad away

John Stamos reminded the world of our heartbreaking reality. The 57-year-old Full House icon took to Twitter on Friday, January 29, to share that a recent COVID-19 exposure is keeping him and his two-year-old son apart for now. “My son went to bed last night crying and woke up crying cause he can’t be with his father,” the actor tweeted. “I‘m grateful to have a job, it’s a privilege at this time. I was exposed to the virus for the 3rd time, and have to isolate again for another 10 days!”

He went on to urge everyone to follow all safety protocols, adding: “I feel my job is doing what they can to keep us safe. But people, please follow the rules - your actions affect so many more lives than just your own. Thanks.”

John seems to be adhering to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which mandate that those who may have come into contact with COVID-19 should quarantine for at least 10 days. This means he’s away from his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos and son Billy, who they welcomed together in April of 2018, for a considerable amount of time.

According to IMDb, the star is currently in production for the Disney+ series Big Shot, alongside Yvette Nicole Brown, Jessalyn Gilsig, and Monique A. Green. Yvette retweeted her co-star’s candid posts, adding: “This thread. Covid-19 is insidious. It is not a game. This is my show. This is my number one. This is life for those of us deemed essential workers in LA who must work without PPE.”

“That said, I agree with @JohnStamos that our production did all it could to keep us safe,” the actress concluded. Mask up and stay safe, everyone!