Olympia Ohanian waiting for mom Serena Williams to finish work is a whole mood

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian ’s daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian is the virtual gift that keeps on giving. Every time the three-year-old tike appears on social media it’s bound to be engaging. In fact, her latest feature was ready to be a meme. Olympia’s Reddit co-founder dad Alexis shared a carousel of pro photos that capture his daughter waiting for her superstar mom to be done working and it’s incredibly relatable. “Waiting for Mama like.... 😩😅” the 37-year-old businessman captioned the photo on Friday, January 30.

“OR ... Waiting for decentralized financial systems like....” Alexis wrote. The first photo shows Olympia waiting for her mom on the sidelines, with her hands on her hips. The second is a shot of her full on pointing to her champion momma, while the third shows them finally united.

The dad-of-one also got sentimental in his caption. He added that Olympia is “growing up too fast.” Tennis icon Billie Jean King replied with some wise advice, commenting: “Precious! Enjoy every minute.” While stars like Olivia Munn simply left heart emojis to show their love. Clearly celebrities and fans alike enjoy seeing Olympia’s adventures as much as we do.

Earlier this month, Olympia got to join her mom on the court for a tennis lesson . Serena shared a photo of the adorable moment, snapping Olympia in a sleek tennis outfit swinging a racket while she looked on in the background. The athlete wrote in the caption: “Turn, back, reach, head, follow through.” Fun fact: Olympia’s tennis lessons are not instructed by her internationally acclaimed mom or her aunt Venus, but a local tennis instructor.