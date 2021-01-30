Eva Longoria shares rare photo of husband José in heartfelt tribute

Eva Longoria ’s husband José Bastón is an extremely private person. For this reason, it’s rare to see the 52-year-old Mexican media mogul appear on red carpets or the 45-year-old star’s social media pages. However, Eva strayed from the status quo for a very special reason this week. “I know I‘m a little late for #NationalSpousesDay but it’s never too late to appreciate someone as amazing as him,” she wrote in the caption of an adorable photo. “Ugh, how did I get so lucky? Te amo.”

The photo appears to have been taken at a park. José hugs their two-year-old son Santiago Baston tight and seems to be walking a dog in the snap. Dressed in all black - including an Apple hat - the dad-of-one brightly grins.

Although Eva missed “National Spouses Day” on January 26, she still wanted to pay tribute to her love. Better late than never, right? Amongst her more recent posts, this one received heaps more attention as fans and celebrity friends alike adore seeing Eva’s one and only. Jaime Camil, Justina Machado, and Jawn Yosef all sent their love in the comments section.

Eva and José have been happily married since 2016. In the past, the Desperate Housewives icon has spoken candidly about how the spotlight isn’t for him. “He’s a very private man so he hates when I talk about him,” Longoria told PEOPLE. “But I want to yell from the highest mountaintop about everything that goes on with us.”