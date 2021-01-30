One of the men accused of robbing Kim Kardashian in Paris wrote a tell-all book

Remember when Kim Kardashian was robbed at a Paris Hotel in 2016? Well according to Page Six, one of the robbers has written a tell-all book about the infamous heist. Complete with strange and funny details about Kardashian, accused robber Yunice Abbas is ready for his spotlight- and he has some pretty interesting stories to share.

©GettyImages French police officers stand in front of Kim Kardashian‘s luxury apartment Hotel de Pourtales after she was robbed.

Abbas is accused of stealing $10 million in jewelry from the reality star. In October 2016, five robbers disguised as police tied up Kardashian around 3am local time and held her at gunpoint at her luxury apartment in the Hôtel de Pourtalès. The crooks made away with high-priced items like two Cartier diamond bracelets, a gold Jacob necklace, and earrings with diamonds made by Loraine Schwarz, per Page Six. According to an excerpt published in the French magazine Closer, which comes out February 4th, Abbas claims that Kardashian and her secretary called 911 for help during the ordeal — despite being in France where the number is useless. “Our two beauties stubbornly tried to call 911…the emergency call number for the US. Not very efficient when you are in Paris,” Abbas quipped. “I sequestered Kim Kardashian.” The Skims founder eventually “complied” once she realized the thieves were not “threatening her life,” he writes.



Abbas also claims he ended up with her cellphone, and moments after the heist he received a call from singer Tracy Chapman. “Right at the moment I cross a police car scouting the neighborhood, I jump at the sound of an incongruous cellphone ringtone,” he writes. “In front of my incredulous eyes, a name appears on the screen as it lights up. No way, I must be tripping,” adding that Chapman’s name popped up. Abbas also revealed that the group of thieves used elderly accomplices to scout out the hotel before. Because, “What’s more reassuring than the elderly, who are as peaceful as they are anonymous, to gather a maximum of information on scene.” As noted by Page Six, the timing of his handwritten confession is a bit odd, seeing as he is still awaiting trial for his involvement in the crime.



In an episode centered around the ordeal on season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner called the incident “emotionally scarring.” “It‘s been the most devastating thing to have one of your children fear for their life, thinking at any moment they were going to die when they have two small children,” she said. At the time, Kardashian shared the last family photo they took in Paris with Kris, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and said the episode would be “tough” to watch. She wrote in the caption, “Tonight‘s episode is going to be very tough for me. However, I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted. I have always shared so much & I’m not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life changing experiences for me. I would never wish this experience upon anyone, but have learned some valuable lessons & feel so blessed to be safe home with my babies & husband. To my friends, family, and loved ones I can’t thank you enough for being there when I needed you the most. To the French police, thank you for your incredible hard work.”