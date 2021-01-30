Cicely L. Tyson Community School Of Performing & Fine Arts Grand Unveiling

Oprah shares emotional tribute to the legendary Cicely Tyson

Fans and friends of the multi-Emmy star took to social media to honor the life of Cicely, with Oprah posting one of her most iconic interviews.

Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay are sharing their emotional tributes after the tragic death of the legendary Cicely Tyson.

The TV star also captioned the post by describing Tyson’s career, adding that her beauty “may have gotten her noticed at a young age, but it‘s her talent that made her the living legend she is.“

  

The groundbreaking career of Cicely inspired many people for almost seven decades, and she was able to reveal every detail from her perspective in the release of her memoir   Just As I Am , published just two days before news of her death.

2020 Winter TCA Tour - Day 10©GettyImages
Cicely Tyson on ‘Cherish The Day’

Screenwriter and director Ava Duvernay also encouraged everyone to learn more about her story, explaining that after reading Cicely’s memoir, she could “fully understand why she is such a treasure,” highlighting her remarkable life and experiences.

Cicely Tyson Signing an Autograph©GettyImages
Cicely Tyson signing autographs in 1973

Ava also admitted that she was “inspired beyond words,“ after working with her in the series Cherish The Day.

“She‘s a dream of a woman and an artist. 96 years wise. Her must-read memoir just debuted. It is luminous, like her.”

Zendaya also joined to “celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power.“

