Oprah shares emotional tribute to the legendary Cicely Tyson

Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay are sharing their emotional tributes after the tragic death of the legendary Cicely Tyson.

Loading the player...

Fans and friends of the multi-Emmy star took to social media to honor the life of Cicely, with Oprah posting one of her most iconic interviews.

The TV star also captioned the post by describing Tyson’s career, adding that her beauty “may have gotten her noticed at a young age, but it‘s her talent that made her the living legend she is.“

.@IAmCicelyTyson's iconic beauty may have gotten her noticed at a young age, but it’s her talent that made her the living legend she is. And she’s finally telling her story. I read her memoir #JustAsIAm and now fully understand why she is such a treasure. What a life! pic.twitter.com/MZrCIbXFNP — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 27, 2021

The groundbreaking career of Cicely inspired many people for almost seven decades, and she was able to reveal every detail from her perspective in the release of her memoir Just As I Am , published just two days before news of her death.

©GettyImages Cicely Tyson on ‘Cherish The Day’

Screenwriter and director Ava Duvernay also encouraged everyone to learn more about her story, explaining that after reading Cicely’s memoir, she could “fully understand why she is such a treasure,” highlighting her remarkable life and experiences.