Twitter users want to know if Vanessa Hudgens is okay after Coachella and Stagecoach festival cancellations

It came as no surprise but on Friday it was announced the Coachella Valley Music and Arts and Stagecoach Country Music festivals ﻿have been canceled under an order issued Friday by the Riverside County health officials. It is the second year in a row hipsters were delivered the heartbreaking news. Per CNN, Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said the decision was “based on concerns of a fall resurgence of Covid-19 both within the county of Riverside and worldwide.” The news has thousands reacting on Twitter with many asking how Coachella queen Vanessa Hudgens is coping. On Friday night “Coachella” was trending on Twitter along with “Vanessa Hudgens.” One person tweeted, “oh no they canceled Coachella for the second time someone go check on Vanessa Hudgens” and “I’m sending her all my love during these difficult times.”

oh no they cancelled coachella for the second time someone go check on vanessa hudgens 😭 — daisy☽ (@__dazee__) January 30, 2021

Vanessa Hudgens looking at where Coachella would’ve been at: pic.twitter.com/UwkzXXOiqa — Gustavito (@gringo_mijo) January 30, 2021



Hudgens made headlines last year in March after venting about the lockdown in an Instagram story. To be fair, nobody knew how terrifying and impacting the virus would be but ﻿per USA Today Hudgens said, “Until July sounds like a bunch of (expletive), I’m sorry, but like it’s a virus, I get it, I respect it.” Hudgens continued, “Even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die which is terrible, but inevitable? I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.” She quickly walked back and said in her stories some of her “comments are being taken out of context.” “It’s a crazy time, it’s a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too,” Hudgens said. “Yeah I don’t take this situation lightly, by any means, I am home.” She later shared a statement to Twitter apologizing. “I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now,” she wrote. “This has been a huge wake-up call to the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

According to Friday’s order, the Indio festivals increase the risk of spread of the coronavirus because they attract “hundreds of thousands of attendees from many countries,” Last year Coachella and Stagecoach were postponed from April until October but they were eventually canceled. According to CNN, Riverside County has recorded 271,910 confirmed cases of the virus and has reported 3,091 Covid-19 related deaths. “If Covid-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible, to track those who may be placed at risk.” Dr. Kaiser said.