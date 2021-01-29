Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly getting married?

2020 had us closely watching Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly ’s whirlwind romance. Even in 2021, the couple continues to keep us on our toes. This week rumors were flying that Fox and Kelly might be engaged.

©GettyImages Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been dating since last May.

The actress made fans do a double-take when she was spotted with a huge ring on her left hand while in New York City this week with her singer boyfriend. Fox was there to support Kelly on his upcoming performance on this weekend’s ‘Saturday Night Live.’

©GrosbyGroup Megan Fox supporting her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly in NYC.

In the photos, the 34-year-old actress and the 30-year-old singer were seen leaving their Manhattan hotel together with Fox wearing a prink animal-print coat with a cat ear headband. Kelly wore an all-black outfit and kept warm in a black puffer coat.

Later that day, Fox was photographed again wearing a black coat and this time showing off her sparkly ring.