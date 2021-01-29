MGK and Megan Fox celebrate

Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly getting married?

The 34-year-old actress was spotted out with a massive ring on that special finger.

2020 had us closely watching  Megan Fox  and  Machine Gun Kelly ’s whirlwind romance. Even in 2021, the couple continues to keep us on our toes. This week rumors were flying that Fox and Kelly might be engaged.

2020 American Music Awards - Backstage©GettyImages
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been dating since last May.

The actress made fans do a double-take when she was spotted with a huge ring on her left hand while in New York City this week with her singer boyfriend. Fox was there to support Kelly on his upcoming performance on this weekend’s ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly out in NYC©GrosbyGroup
Megan Fox supporting her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly in NYC.

In the photos, the 34-year-old actress and the 30-year-old singer were seen leaving their Manhattan hotel together with Fox wearing a prink animal-print coat with a cat ear headband. Kelly wore an all-black outfit and kept warm in a black puffer coat.


Later that day, Fox was photographed again wearing a black coat and this time showing off her sparkly ring.

Megan Fox in NYC©GrosbyGroup
Megan Fox was seen with a big ring on her left hand.
The rumors have not been confirmed yet but we’ll have to wait and see what this ring indicates.

The famous couple has only been dating since May of last year when they met on the set of ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass.’ Not too long after Fox and Kelly met, the actress’s then-husband  Brian Austin Green  announced that he and Fox had been split up for months.

