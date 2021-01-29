Ashley Tisdale reveals traumatic experience after plastic surgery

Ashley Tisdale admits she was traumatized after getting a nose job in 2007.

The beloved star of High School Musical was forced to have plastic surgery to correct a health issue, causing major criticism online following the procedure.

The 35-year-old actress explained that her doctors intended to correct a deviated septum “which caused trouble breathing.”

©GettyImages 2006 Hollywood Christmas Parade

However plastic surgery was seen very differently by the public at that time, and she was shamed for her rhinoplasty.

“When I got it done I was scrutinized, judged, and made to feel ashamed over my decision. I made a decision that was no one‘s business.”

During a recent post in her personal website, she shared that she never imagined that it would be a big deal because “the decision was based on serious health issues.”