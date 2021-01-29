Ashley Tisdale reveals traumatic experience after plastic surgery

Ashley Tisdale admits she was traumatized after getting a nose job in 2007.
The beloved star of High School Musical was forced to have plastic surgery to correct a health issue, causing major criticism online following the procedure.
The 35-year-old actress explained that her doctors intended to correct a deviated septum “which caused trouble breathing.”
However plastic surgery was seen very differently by the public at that time, and she was shamed for her rhinoplasty.
“When I got it done I was scrutinized, judged, and made to feel ashamed over my decision. I made a decision that was no one‘s business.”
During a recent post in her personal website, she shared that she never imagined that it would be a big deal because “the decision was based on serious health issues.”
Highlighting that she never intended to change her appearance, and all the shaming she received afterwards was extremely “traumatic.”
Ashley is now expecting her first child, and says she wants to be honest about how she felt because she is ready to “let go” of the bad experience.
Also hoping that her daughter and her future “aren‘t met with judgment or shame.”
The singer continues to share her life with her fans and followers, also opening up about her insecurities and experience with breast implants.
“I’m the proudest of the choices I made in the past but I don’t regret it because it got me here today.”