Anitta brings the heat to Colorado while skiing in a bikini for ‘Loco’ music video

Anitta isn’t afraid of colder temperatures, and she proved it while skiing in a bikini for her newly released “Loco” music video. The Brazilian singer sloped through the Aspen, Colorado mountains wearing several improvised looks that include the two pieces and gorgeous faux fur coats and puffer jackets. “I had no bikinis,” she said during YouTube’s Released. “So I called my friend — she was in L.A. I was like, ‘Can you come to Aspen tomorrow and bring me some bikinis and stuff?‘”

According to the star, she is a free-spirited person, making her loco. “I think the loco Anitta is the one who just likes to do whatever comes to my mind,” she said. “I just do whatever. I don‘t overthink about anything.”

The Latina powerhouse revealed the idea of shooting the music video came while she was enjoying her vacation. “I was in Aspen skiing and listening to my albums, then, ‘Loco’ came, and I was going down in the mountains. And I was like, ‘Wow, I‘m having so much fun going down with this track.’ And then when it got to the base of the mountain, I was like, ‘Okay, I want to shot the music video of the song [here].”

“And then I started to call some friends that I did know they were in Aspen,” she said. “I was like, ‘Do me a favor! Let’s go!’ and they were like, ‘Okay, let’s go.’” The 27-year-old Honório Gurgel native popped champagne bottles to the rhythm of her sultry new track with beauty influencer and makeup artist Nikita Dragun, Brazilian model Isabela Rangel Grutman, transgender beauty guru Charles Demetri, better known as La Demi, model Jasmine Sanders, Mexican singer and model Kenia Os, as well as DJ and model Natalia Barulich and Songwriter-Producer Cris Chil.