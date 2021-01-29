Jessica Alba says her daughters ‘love’ making TikToks but husband Cash Warren ‘hates’ it

Making content for TikTok has become a family affair for a lot of celebrities on the app, but according to Jessica Alba , not everyone in her squad enjoys producing videos.

The Honest Company co-founder revealed how her family feels about making TikToks in a recent interview with PEOPLE, where she discussed how she likes to stay busy during quarantine. The mother of three has been at home with her husband, Cash Warren , along with their three children: daughters Honor Marie, 12 and Haven Garner, 9, and son Hayes Alba, 3.

“We learned TikTok,” she says. “Cash hates them but the girls still love them!”



That’s not the only thing her family has done during quarantine, though. Jessica also taught her her daughters how to make coffee--though one of them isn’t as fond of the process as her sister.

“I‘ve trained the kids over quarantine on how to make coffee. Honor is better at it than Haven,” she revealed. ”Haven pretends like she can’t, she’s like, ‘It’s just too many steps! I just don’t understand!’”

Just like a lot of people around the country, Alba still has to get some work done, regardless of whether or not she’s home. Because she stopped going into the office, she had to find a way to focus while being at the house with family all day long. In order to get some peace and quiet, the actress created a workspace in an unlikely area of their home.