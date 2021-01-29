Rita Ora breaks all rules to celebrate illegal birthday party

Rita Ora is staying silent following the online criticism she received after news of her illegal birthday party surfaced.

It was revealed that the 30-year-old singer offered to pay a London restaurant around $7.000 to keep the place open, and celebrate her birthday with friends and family.

The authorities were quick to take action, intending to have the restaurant’s license revoked for breaking the lockdown rules, imposed after the increase of COVID-19 cases.

Close sources also said that not only was Rita Ora bribing the restaurant owners, but the cameras at the venue were also turned off so no one attending was exposed.

Although the list of guests is yet to be revealed, it was reported that supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne was present at the event.

This is not the first time the singer breaks the rules during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as she also posted a statement in November, apologizing for attending a private party during lockdown in Notting Hill.