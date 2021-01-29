Justin and Hailey Bieber cuddle in bed together in the new “Anyone (On The Road)” music video

Justin and Hailey Bieber are one of Hollywood’s favorite couples. We can’t get enough of seeing adorable photos of the two on Instagram and the cute comments they leave on one another’s posts. Now, we’re really seeing Justin declare his love for his bride in his newest version of the “Anyone” music video.

This version of the video is titled “Anyone (On The Road)” and it is made up of all black-and-white-clips spliced together of the famous couple enjoying a road trip together that they took during the height of the pandemic. Joe Termini is the director of the music video who helped bring this vision to life, according to Billboard.

The 26-year-old singer shared a glimpse of the video on Twitter on Thursday, writing “You” with multiple heart emojis.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, the “Yummy” singer took to Instagram to share an inspirational word while also showing his gratitude for Hailey. “First and foremost my relationship with my incredible wife,” he continued.

”What a blessing to have the opportunity to grow. God uses our potential to unlock our purpose! Go out there today and maximize your potential and watch fulfillment in your heart start to grow.”