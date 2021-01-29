Justin and Hailey Bieber cuddle in bed together in the new “Anyone (On The Road)” music video

Justin and Hailey Bieber are one of Hollywood’s favorite couples. We can’t get enough of seeing adorable photos of the two on Instagram and the cute comments they leave on one another’s posts. Now, we’re really seeing Justin declare his love for his bride in his newest version of the “Anyone” music video.
This version of the video is titled “Anyone (On The Road)” and it is made up of all black-and-white-clips spliced together of the famous couple enjoying a road trip together that they took during the height of the pandemic. Joe Termini is the director of the music video who helped bring this vision to life, according to Billboard.
The 26-year-old singer shared a glimpse of the video on Twitter on Thursday, writing “You” with multiple heart emojis.
You ❤️❤️❤️https://t.co/6VVSKDnBie pic.twitter.com/etl7hpRmfm— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 28, 2021
Earlier this week on Tuesday, the “Yummy” singer took to Instagram to share an inspirational word while also showing his gratitude for Hailey. “First and foremost my relationship with my incredible wife,” he continued.
”What a blessing to have the opportunity to grow. God uses our potential to unlock our purpose! Go out there today and maximize your potential and watch fulfillment in your heart start to grow.”
Bieber released two videos for “Anyone,” and in the first version, his love interest was played by actress Zoey Deutch and reportedly the two didn’t meet until they shot the first scene of the video together. This version of the video was released at Bieber’s New Year’s Eve Livestream Concert.
At the time when Bieber debuted this song and video, he said in a statement, “I can‘t think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick-off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them.”
“Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it‘s been healing and transformative.”
“‘Anyone’ is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song,” he said. ”It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility.”