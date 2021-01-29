Gabriel Soto talks about his triumphant return to telenovelas and wedding engagement

Considered one of the most recognized telenovela actors in Mexico today, Gabriel Soto has plenty of reasons to feel lucky, especially during these uncertain times. And it is that life is smiling at the 45-year-old actor with the three necessary tools that are needed to overcome this delusion that the pandemic has brought us: health, work and love. On a professional level, we are a few days away from the premiere of Te acuerdas de mi, the Mexican version of the Turkish soap opera known as Queen of the Night, which will star Soto along with Fátima Molina and which will begin to air this February 8 on Univision.

In the sentimental field, the actor announced great news on January 20: he got engaged to Irina Baeva . The famous couple shared that they will be married very soon and although they still do not have a defined date for the marriage, Gabriel told us the details of the proposal that took place in Huatulco and the reaction of which very soon it will become his second wife. In the same way, he told us about the reaction of his daughters, Elisa Marie and Alexa Miranda, who are from his first marriage to Geraldine Bazán.

Finally, during the exclusive photo session we had with him in one of the recording sets of his most recent project, the businessman also reveals his future plans as a boxing agent, his dreams of enlarging the family with his future wife and the legacy he wishes to leave to his children on this difficult but very fulfilling path in acting.

Loading the player...

Gabriel Soto talks about his triumphant return to telenovelas | Photos: Arturo Quintero/JDS.Mx