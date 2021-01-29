Legendary actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 years old, two days after releasing memoir

Cicely Tyson has passed at the age of 96 years old. Tyson was an iconic actress that shattered stereotypes and paved the way for women of color in Hollywood. She was the epitome of talent, beauty, and grace. The Black actress broke glass ceilings and was the first African American to star in a television drama with the series East Side/West Side (1963). In 1977 she went on to star in the historic mini-series about a slave named Kunta Kinte called Roots where she Binta, his mother. For over the last 6 decades Tyson has starred in countless films and TV shows and was a talented Broadway and Jazz singer. The activist was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom , the United States’ highest civilian honor, by President Barack Obama in November 2016. In 2018, Tyson was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame and just last year she was chosen to be inducted into the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame. She will go down in history as was one of the most talented and important actresses to have ever lived.

©GettyImages Cicely Tyson

The actress passed away just 2 days after releasing her memoir “Just As I Am.” Her manager Larry Thompson said in a statement, “Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on top of the tree.” In the last pages of the book, she revealed what she hopes her legacy would be whenever she was called back home: “I want to feel as if I embodied our humanity so fully that it made us laugh and weep, that it reminded us of our shared frailties,” she wrote. “I want to be recalled as one who squared my shoulders in the service of Black women, as one who made us walk taller and envision greater for ourselves.” You can purchase her memoir here:

Born in Harlem in 1924 to immigrant parents from Nevis in the West Indies, Tyson was discovered by a photographer for Ebony magazine and started her career as a successful fashion model. She was around 30 at the time, and had experienced a lot in life, having been pregnant at 17, and forced to marry her Childs father when she was 18 (they eventually divorced) per, The Washington Post. She was discovered during her lunch break in 1943 when a “Black man decked out in a business suit and a scarlet bowtie tapped me on the shoulder.” He asked if she was a model, and the rest is history.