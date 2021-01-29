Are Shawn Mendes and Mariah Carey going to be best friends?

Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes might be on their way to becoming best friends. On Wednesday, Mendes blessed his fans with a shirtless picture as he stood basking in the sun with his eyes closed and arms wide open listening t music. The singer looked blissful and said he was “grateful” in the caption with a list of items he was giving thanks for- which included the sun, his family, and old Mariah Carey songs. The artist wrote in the caption, “Grateful...The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!” The diva herself ended up seeing the photo and returned the favor on Thursday.

Singer Charlie Puth wanted to know which song and commented “Which Mariah song in particular?” Which is something Carey wanted to know too. She replied “asking the same thing!” to Puth’s comment. The next day Carey recreated the image in her own backyard, except she kept her shirt on. The “All I Want for Christmas” singer stood outside with her arms wide open in a long sleeved black shirt, a side braid and a huge smile as she looked up to the sky. The singer shared the photo on her Instagram and Twitter with the same list as Mendes but changed coffee to “tea” and “old Mariah Carey songs” to “Old Shawn Mendes songs.” ”Grateful...The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!” She wrote.