Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson take relationship to the next level

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are taking the next step in their relationship!
The 31-year-old actress and the 43-year-old singer have officially moved in together after purchasing a lavish mansion in Malibu, California.
Their new home includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and is located in a gated compound right in front of the ocean, which honestly sounds like a dreamy location.
The Coldplay frontman and the Hollywood star spend around $12.5 million in the luxurious property, which also includes a private spa, a gorgeous pool and a massive outdoor area.
The celebrity couple will also be hosting family and friends, as their home also comes with a two-story guest house.
Rumors about the pair getting serious have been going around for a while, with Dakota being spotted with a massive emerald rock on her left ring finger, which could be a sign of engagement.
Although the couple are yet to make an official announcement, fans of the stars are speculating about an imminent wedding.
Dakota has been enjoying the success of her film The High Note released on HBO Max, starring Tracee Ellis Ross and Ice Cube.
While Chris did his part in encouraging his fans to stay at home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with a series of performances on Instagram Live, called #TogetherAtHome.
The singer shares two children with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, 16-year-old Apple and 14-year-old Moses. They are also known to remain friendly, with the actress admitting that their divorce was the best decision.