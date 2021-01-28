Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson take relationship to the next level

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are taking the next step in their relationship!

The 31-year-old actress and the 43-year-old singer have officially moved in together after purchasing a lavish mansion in Malibu, California.

Their new home includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and is located in a gated compound right in front of the ocean, which honestly sounds like a dreamy location.

The Coldplay frontman and the Hollywood star spend around $12.5 million in the luxurious property, which also includes a private spa, a gorgeous pool and a massive outdoor area.

The celebrity couple will also be hosting family and friends, as their home also comes with a two-story guest house.

Rumors about the pair getting serious have been going around for a while, with Dakota being spotted with a massive emerald rock on her left ring finger, which could be a sign of engagement.

Although the couple are yet to make an official announcement, fans of the stars are speculating about an imminent wedding.