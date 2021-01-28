Rebel Wilson admits people treat her differently since she lost weight

Rebel Wilson has proudly spoken about her journey to lose weight and loves the results of all the hard work she’s put in--but one thing about her new look that rubs the star the wrong way is how differently some people treat her now.
The actress talked about the shift this week on an episode of The Morning Crew on E!.
“I like to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff and I‘ve always been quite confident. So it wasn’t like I wasn’t confident and then now I’m, like, super confident,” the actress revealed on Wednesday. “I think what’s been really interesting to me is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you.”
She continued, “And now that I’m in a good shape, like, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I was like, ‘Is this what other people experienced all the time?’”
Wilson went on to say she she couldn’t believe how much attention people pay to “a weight loss transformation when there’s so much going on in the world.”
Still, the Pitch Perfect actress admitted she still loves posting a good selfie since her transformation.
“You can tell that I post, like, a lot of photos of myself on Instagram. I‘m like, ‘Oh yeah, loving myself,’” she said. “I know I should calm down a bit on that.”
Rebel Wilson has been inspiring her followers with her weight loss journey since last year, when she declared 2020 as her “year of health.” Whether it was going on walks or working out with one of her trainers, the star shared several ways she incorporated fitness into her day-to-day life to make a change. She also hired a nutritionist, telling People she switched from eating “normally carbs” to ”eating a high-protein diet.”
But it’s not just about the physical benefits, Rebel revealed that she was also focusing on her emotional and mental health.
“I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn‘t loving myself enough either,” Wilson said last year. “And it does come down to that self-worth and self-love.”
Still, nobody is perfect, and the actress is simply focusing on being healthy overall--which doesn’t mean a perfect diet every single day.
“It doesn‘t mean every week is a healthy week,” she explained to the mag. “Some weeks are just write-offs, and there’s nothing you can do about that. I’m just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance.”
She continued, “I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ We’ll be like, ‘Should we get In-N-Out burger?’ And I’m like, ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before, you know? And I’ll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine.”