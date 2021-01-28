Rebel Wilson admits people treat her differently since she lost weight

Rebel Wilson has proudly spoken about her journey to lose weight and loves the results of all the hard work she’s put in--but one thing about her new look that rubs the star the wrong way is how differently some people treat her now.

The actress talked about the shift this week on an episode of The Morning Crew on E!.

“I like to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff and I‘ve always been quite confident. So it wasn’t like I wasn’t confident and then now I’m, like, super confident,” the actress revealed on Wednesday. “I think what’s been really interesting to me is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you.”

She continued, “And now that I’m in a good shape, like, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I was like, ‘Is this what other people experienced all the time?’”

Wilson went on to say she she couldn’t believe how much attention people pay to “a weight loss transformation when there’s so much going on in the world.”

Still, the Pitch Perfect actress admitted she still loves posting a good selfie since her transformation.

“You can tell that I post, like, a lot of photos of myself on Instagram. I‘m like, ‘Oh yeah, loving myself,’” she said. “I know I should calm down a bit on that.”