Salma Hayek, George Clooney & more stars take a shot for Guillermo Rodriguez’s 50th birthday

A very special person at Jimmy Kimmel Live! celebrated a huge milestone this week, and for the occasion, dozens of huge stars were called upon to make the day that much more special.

Jimmy Kimmel sure knows how to do it big for his friend’s birthdays. The host’s longtime sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez, turned 50 on Wednesday, January 27.

Because of the pandemic, it hasn’t been an easy year for anyone to celebrate birthdays or any type of big milestones. Jimmy Kimmel Live! still doesn’t have any in-studio guests, using video calls to conduct interviews for almost a year now.

Even with these limitations, Kimmel found the perfect way to celebrate Guillermo’s big day alongside some huge names.



Because Rodriguez is 50, Jimmy called on 50 of his celebrity friends to take 50 shots. This list of guests includes some seriously big names from all over the spectrum, including Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney, Salma Hayek, Sarah Silverman, Ray Romano, Anthony Anderson, Chris Pratt, Dua Lipa, Mike Tyson, Helen Mirren, Snoop Dogg, and even one of Guillermo’s favorite soccer players, Chicharito.

“I was just gonna come over to your house with my two little shots, because a little birdy told me it was your 50th,”Charlize Theron said to kick off the video.﻿ “I love you, Happy Birthday. How many b***hes are doing two shots? I bet only me.”



As a special surprise for longtime viewers of the show, the video ended with a birthday shoutout from the one and only Matt Damon, who has been Jimmy Kimmel’s arch nemesis for years now. He wished Guillermo a happy birthday while apologizing him for having such a terrible boss.

Guillermo first started off as the parking lot attendant for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, but over the years, he’s worked his way into viewers’ hearts as one of their favorite parts of the late night show.