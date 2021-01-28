Britney Spears dances to ex Justin Timberlake’s Jay-Z collab “Holy Grail”

Even though their split was anything but mutual, it looks like Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake are finally on good terms.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old posted a video dancing to Jay-Z’s “Holy Grail,” a song that features her ex-boyfriend. Not only that, she tagged her former love in the caption.

In the minute-long clip, Britney is wearing one of her signature outfits: a black long sleeve crop top and a pair of low-rise plaid shorts as she twirls around her house barefoot.

“Danced in my black 🐢 neck last week to HOLY GRAIL !!!!” she wrote in the caption. “I KNOW ... turtle necks are SO ME 😂💁🏼‍♀️✨💃🏼 !!!!” she continued, tagging Justin Timberlake.



Even though their break up happened almost 20 years ago, it’s safe to say fans are still just as invested as ever. The singer clearly shocked fans by actually tagging her ex-boyfriend in the post, sparking thousands of comments about her bold decision.

“The tags do it for me 😂😂 they ain’t gonna know what hit them,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “omg she tagged him.”

Another element that has her followers confused is the background, which includes the star’s Christmas tree still up and decorated. February is only a few days away, but it looks like Spears is still in the holiday spirit.

After getting so much attention on her “Holy Grail” video, Britney ended up posting yet another dancing clip just a few hours later. In this one, the star is wearing a white crop top and another pair of low-rise shorts, once again dancing in front of her Christmas decorations.

“Sometimes you just gotta have a little fun 🤪 ….” she wrote under the video. “And for me it’s fun to dance like this !!!!!”

“She continues, “I highly recommend it for anyone who needs to add some more mojo in their day …. or whatever they call it 😂💋💋💋 !!!!”