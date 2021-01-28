Halsey shares the major side effects of pregnancy

Halsey is opening up about her experience during pregnancy, revealing that one of the major side effects is that she can’t stop eating!

The singer who surprised her fans and broke the internet announcing that she is welcoming her first child, explained how she is really feeling during her most recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show .

The 26-year-old artist shared her favorite unexpected treats to the audience, adding that she likes eating things that are “easy to make.”

©Halsey/Instagram Halsey announces her pregnancy

“I started making Rice Krispies treats but, like, without the Rice Krispies. I know that doesn‘t make any sense, but I’ve been making them with other cereals, like Fruity Pebble treats, or Cinnamon Toast Crunch treats.”

Halsey shared the beautiful photos on her Instagram account, captioning it “Surprise!” and tagging her screenwriter boyfriend and soon-to-be father Alev Aydin.