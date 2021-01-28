Kate Moss and her 18-year-old daughter Lila walked the Fendi runway together

Despite all that is going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Paris Fashion Week is still carrying on. Already this week we’ve seen the likes of Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell make appearances at the annual fashion event. Kate even walked the runway with her 18-year-old daughter Lila.

©GettyImages Kate Moss and Lila looking stunning at Paris Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, English Fashion designer and the creative director of both Fendi and Dior Hommes Kim Jones had his first womenswear show for Fendi haute couture. “I have friends that just buy couture clothes, and they don‘t buy big ball gowns. They buy real clothes; things that fit their bodies,” he said regarding his process when designing the collection.

The celebrities who showed up for this show was overwhelming as everyone from Demi Moore to Bella Hadid to Cara Delevingne showed their support and even walked the show, according to British Vogue.

©GettyImages Bella Hadid walking the Fendi runway.

There was a special mother-daughter moment with Kate and Lila making their first-ever fashion show appearance together. Although this is only Lila’s second time modeling at Paris Fashion Week, she’s already taking after her famous mom following in Moss’s modeling footsteps.

We first saw Lila walk the Paris Fashion Week runway last October opening the Miu Miu Spring/summer 2021 show, according to Marie Claire. Back then, Kate had to watch her daughter’s debut virtually due to the pandemic.