Mother-daughter Duo

Kate Moss and her 18-year-old daughter Lila walked the Fendi runway together

The mother-daughter duo looked stunning at Paris Fashion Week.

Despite all that is going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Paris Fashion Week is still carrying on. Already this week we’ve seen the likes of  Kate Moss  and  Naomi Campbell  make appearances at the annual fashion event. Kate even walked the runway with her 18-year-old daughter Lila.

FASHION-FRANCE-WOMEN-FENDI©GettyImages
Kate Moss and Lila looking stunning at Paris Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, English Fashion designer and the creative director of both Fendi and Dior Hommes Kim Jones had his first womenswear show for Fendi haute couture. “I have friends that just buy couture clothes, and they don‘t buy big ball gowns. They buy real clothes; things that fit their bodies,” he said regarding his process when designing the collection.

The celebrities who showed up for this show was overwhelming as everyone from  Demi Moore  to  Bella Hadid  to  Cara Delevingne  showed their support and even walked the show, according to British Vogue.

FASHION-FRANCE-WOMEN-FENDI©GettyImages
Bella Hadid walking the Fendi runway.

There was a special mother-daughter moment with Kate and Lila making their first-ever fashion show appearance together. Although this is only Lila’s second time modeling at Paris Fashion Week, she’s already taking after her famous mom following in Moss’s modeling footsteps.

We first saw Lila walk the Paris Fashion Week runway last October opening the Miu Miu Spring/summer 2021 show, according to Marie Claire. Back then, Kate had to watch her daughter’s debut virtually due to the pandemic.

The 47-year-old said she was nervous waiting for her daughter’s debut. “Well, it wasn’t emotional—I was really nervous for her,“ Kate said in a British Vogue video. ”I was sitting around the kitchen table…Some girlfriends [were there] and we were, like, waiting for the show to start on the link. And when she came out we were like, ‘She’s doing it! She’s doing it!’ Yeah, I was really proud.”

In addition to Kate and Lila walking the Fendi runway on Wednesday, actress Demi Moore also made her fashion runway debut. The 58-year-old ‘Ghost’ actress opened the show in a plunging off-the-shoulder jacket and wide-leg trousers.

Fendi’s show was really a star-studded event!

