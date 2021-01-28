Lady Gaga is ‘crazy about’ her boyfriend Michael Polansky

Masks couldn’t come between Lady Gaga and her boyfriend Michael Polansky at President Joe Biden’s inauguration. After the singer performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the event, a photo of the couple kissing with their masks on went viral. Gaga loved the pic and shared it on her Instagram with a dove emoji as the caption. Only a doctor can say how sanitary that is, but one thing is for sure- they are in love. A source told PEOPLE, that the 34-year-old superstar is “crazy about” her boyfriend of one year.

“Gaga had a blast at the Inauguration and was in the best spirits,” said a source close to the singer. “She‘s very happy with Michael and feels grateful for his support.” As for the tech investor, he has no problems hanging in the background while cheering on his superstar girlfriend. “He was content to hang in the background and blended in,” said an attendee. Gaga made it clear Polansky was her man too. “To the few people Gaga encountered backstage inside the Capitol, she’d say, ’This is my boyfriend,’” they explained.

Gaga struggled with PTSD and fibromyalgia for the last few years and ended her engagement to agent Christian Carino in 2019. But according to the outlet, she is feeling better than ever. “She’s happy, healthy, and in a good place,” the source said.

Polansky is the opposite of a celebrity and is a low key businessman. The successful Harvard graduate studied mathematics and computer science serves as the executive director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, per PEOPLE. The source told the outlet, “On the outside, Gaga and Michael seem very different. When they step out together, he always looks casual in jeans and a cap, while Gaga is usually more noticeable.” But they both have a common goal of making positive changes in the world through their professions. “They are both hard-working and love working together on charity projects,” said the insider. Polansky’s work with Cancer Immunotherapy speaks for itself and Gaga has been dedicated to helping support young people’s mental health and Wellness since she launched the Born This Way Foundation in 2012. “They have not been sitting around during the lockdown and instead focused on where they can do good. They want to help out where they can.” The source continued, “Michael has his own life and work, but they also have shared passions, so it’s a nice balance. Things are going really well.”