You won’t believe how Paris Jackson’s fingers ended up after playing guitar

Give Paris Jackson some O‘Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream because the girl’s blistered fingers are in need after playing guitar. The 22-year-old model, actress, singer, and musician took to social media to share her cracked hands, earning among her followers the status of a rockstar.
The second child and only daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe recently released a music video for “Eyelids,” a song from her 2020 debut solo album Wilted. The video and the theme is also a collaborative single with Manchester Orchestra frontman Andy Hull.
“Manchester Orchestra was the soundtrack to the most vital time in my life in regards to mourning and becoming who I am today,” Jackson told Billboard. “[Hull’s] voice has guided me through some of the roughest times where I really had to lean into healthy coping skills and to hear [him] singing lyrics from my heart was one of the coolest things in the world. I remember just being so blown away that I physically leaned back in my chair and was gripping the armrest.”
In October, Jackson shared how it was the experience of releasing her first album. “It’s one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever experienced,” Jackson told the Associated Press in an exclusive interview. “I’m excited, I’m nervous, but I feel confident that the people that are supposed to hear this record are going to hear it. It’s going to reach them. And with regards to critics and stuff, I don’t really think they’re going to know how to critique it,” Jackson says.
According to the publication, singer-songwriters Damien Rice, Ray LaMontagne, and Conor Oberst are among Jackson’s musical influences; however, she describes herself as a “massive fan” of the indie rock band Manchester Orchestra. “Everyone was just so welcoming and so kind, and they held this project to be, like, very sacred. They understood my emotional connection to it and understood that this is my baby. They didn’t want to do anything that wasn’t authentic to who I am, and they just took it to the next level,” Jackson says.
The singer also said that she hopes her dad is proud of her achievements. “I don’t know. I’m not him, so I can’t speak for him. But I hope he would be happy, and I think he would be stoked because I’m happy,” she said.