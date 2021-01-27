You won’t believe how Paris Jackson’s fingers ended up after playing guitar

Give Paris Jackson some O‘Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream because the girl’s blistered fingers are in need after playing guitar. The 22-year-old model, actress, singer, and musician took to social media to share her cracked hands, earning among her followers the status of a rockstar.

©Paris Jackson Paris Jackson’s fingers

The second child and only daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe recently released a music video for “Eyelids,” a song from her 2020 debut solo album Wilted. The video and the theme is also a collaborative single with Manchester Orchestra frontman Andy Hull.

“Manchester Orchestra was the soundtrack to the most vital time in my life in regards to mourning and becoming who I am today,” Jackson told Billboard. “[Hull’s] voice has guided me through some of the roughest times where I really had to lean into healthy coping skills and to hear [him] singing lyrics from my heart was one of the coolest things in the world. I remember just being so blown away that I physically leaned back in my chair and was gripping the armrest.”