Cardi B reveals the problem behind COVID-19 tests

Cardi B is sharing her thoughts on the outrageous prices of COVID-19 tests, blaming capitalism and describing it as a “new business.”

The rapper revealed that she was forced to buy several tests for her team, paying $250 each time if she wants to keep working on her music, film and TV projects.

The 28-year-old singer of WAP stated that she got “Covid tested bout 4 times a week,” taking to her personal Twitter account to describe her experience, admitting the importance of staying up-to-date with all the health precautions.

©Youtube Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion on the set of ‘WAP’

Cardi says that the tests have been distributed for her hair and makeup team, managers, and film production crew during the multiple projects she has been involved in, since the start of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She also went on to confess that she is always keeping everyone safe, making sure the strict regulations are put in place.