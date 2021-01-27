Cardi B reveals the problem behind COVID-19 tests

Cardi B is sharing her thoughts on the outrageous prices of COVID-19 tests, blaming capitalism and describing it as a “new business.”
The rapper revealed that she was forced to buy several tests for her team, paying $250 each time if she wants to keep working on her music, film and TV projects.
The 28-year-old singer of WAP stated that she got “Covid tested bout 4 times a week,” taking to her personal Twitter account to describe her experience, admitting the importance of staying up-to-date with all the health precautions.
Cardi says that the tests have been distributed for her hair and makeup team, managers, and film production crew during the multiple projects she has been involved in, since the start of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
She also went on to confess that she is always keeping everyone safe, making sure the strict regulations are put in place.
“It’s necessary because if you in my space and you get Covid I can get sued,” explaining in one of her Tweets, and adding that during her recent commercial “even the janitors must get tested twice.”
Industry officials are also adding to the production budget the high bill of COVID-19 tests, as it is a requirement if artists want to keep filming music videos, commercials and shows.
Cardi received some negative comments after sharing her thoughts, and added that she is not complaining, but it is a problem with capitalism.