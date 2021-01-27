Demi Moore makes a surprise runway appearance at Fendi fashion show

Demi Moore is adding “Runway Model” to her already-impressive resume.

Walking down the runway in a black off-the-shoulder plunging jacket with matching pants—which are designs from Kim Jones’ first couture collection for Fendi—the actress could not be missed while making her debut on the catwalk.

While her appearance was definitely the most surprising, Moore was in good company during the event. The show also featured fashion icons like Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell along with newer names like Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Adwoa Aboah.



“Thank you to the wonderful cast that made this happen true friends and family,” Jones wrote on Instagram following the show. ”I love you all !”

He went on to thank his models, thanking them “for making this so special.” He also made sure to thank “those who ensured that all the safety protocols were followed and special measures set in place to allow this to happen.”

Demi Moore was equally excited to be a part of such a big event, posting about the occasion by sharing a video of her walking down the runway.

“Fulfilling a teenage dream...” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you @mrkimjones for having me open the @Fendi SS21 show and congratulations on a beautiful and magical debut!”