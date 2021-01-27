Chloe Bailey celebrates reaching one million followers with a special dance

Chloe Bailey--one half of pop duo Chloe x Halle--just hit one million followers on her personal Instagram, which comes only about a week after she first started the page.

Chloe and her sister, Halle Bailey, have been by each other’s side from the start of their careers, even sharing one social media account for the entirety of their rise to fame--until now. While the siblings are still closer than ever, they did both make their own Instagram pages last week, which resulted in both stars gaining a following of their own.

Halle is currently in London filming for her upcoming project, The Little Mermaid. While her sister takes advantage of such an incredible opportunity, Chloe has been posting photos and videos to her new page, first gaining the attention of fans when she joined in on the popular “Buss It” challenge.



The challenge--which gained popularity on Tik Tok--features women first showing themselves on camera in some sweats or a robe and a natural face. Once the song’s beat drops, the person in the video drops to the floor and changes into a more formal outfit and a full face of makeup. When Bailey posted hers, it amassed millions of views and immediately got her name trending on Twitter.

This brought even more fans to Chloe’s new Instagram page, where she quickly started gaining followers, including the likes of Drake, Michael B Jordan, and Zendaya.

On January 27, the singer’s Instagram page officially hit one million followers. To celebrate the occasion, Chloe posted a provocative dance routine onto her social media pages, giving fans a treat for helping her reach such a huge milestone so quickly.

“A special performance for all of you,” she wrote under the clip. “THANK YOU for all your love and support. let’s celebrate together in reaching 1Million followers 🥳🥰💋”

