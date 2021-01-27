Dua Lipa and her puppy Dexter are the cutest duo around

Dua Lipa has another guy in her life who she can’t get enough of, her cute puppy Dexter. On Tuesday night, the “Don’t Stop Now” singer posted a series of photos showing her whereabouts recently, and a lot of photos involved her very adorable little pup.
Back in August, Lipa and her longtime boyfriend Anwar Hadid adopted an adorable little guy named Dexter. Now it seems that the “Physical” singer and Dexter are BFFs. The first photo in the carousel post captioned, “🎀 𝐿𝒾𝓆𝓊🍪𝓇𝒾𝒸𝑒 𝒜𝓁𝓁𝒮❁𝑅𝒯𝒮🍧,” showed the 25-year-old posing with her little guy in the reflection of a car.
The rest of the photos in the post were of Lipa and Dexter in the car, Dexter hanging out in the house, Hadid cuddled up with the little pup, and Dexter back in the car going for a ride. Clearly this dog is living the life!
Between being aunt and uncle to Gigi Hadid ’s newborn baby and Dexter, this is all good practice for when Lipa and Hadid eventually have babies. Speaking of which, last week rumors were flying around that the singer was pregnant due to the wrong choice of emojis she used in the caption of a picture.
“I put, like, a little baby bottle, a little angel, some sparkles. Random,” Lipa said to Jimmy Kimmel when she virtually appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel! Live” last week. “I really didn’t think this through. I posted it, and then I look at the comments, and then somebody says, ‘Is she pregnant?’ And I look at the picture, I look at the comment, I look at the picture, I look at the comment.”
Then, I see that people have been writing stories saying that I posted some cryptic message that I might be announcing my pregnancy,” she continued. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. These emojis have come to bite me in the ass.’ Or my stomach. I am not pregnant, just to clear up. Not pregnant.”