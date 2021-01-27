Halsey announces she’s pregnant, expecting first child with Alev Aydin

On January 27, 2021, Halsey surprised fans by announcing she’s pregnant. The singer posted some stunning maternity photos to Instagram, simply writing, “surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻”

The first photo shows Halsey in a crocheted rainbow bikini top and a pair of baggy jeans. The other pictures show the singer topless, letting her baby bump shine in all its glory.

While the star didn’t exactly reveal who the father of the child is, outright, the comment section of her post speaks volumes. Under her announcement, screenwriter Alev Aydin wrote, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.” The “Without Me” singer replied, “I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already.” Alev also confirmed the news on his own social media on Wednesday, sharing Halsey’s post on his Instagram Story along with two heart emojis.

Halsey and Aydin first sparked romance rumors earlier this month, when the singer posted a photo of him on her social media. Still, the duo never publicly spoke on their relationship until now.

While all pregnancies are a blessing, this next step in life is especially exciting for Halsey, who previously opened up about having endometriosis. Back in 2018, the New Jersey native revealed that she’s freezing her eggs due to the disorder, which commonly causes infertility and other complications.

During an episode of The Doctors, Halsey--who was only 23 at the time--said, “Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself.”