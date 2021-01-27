Paris Hilton has started her IVF journey with boyfriend Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Carter Reum are ready to take their relationship by having children. Hilton seems to be in a good place where she’s ready to settle down and start a family with Reum. In a recent podcast interview, the 39-year-old told about her journey to getting pregnant.
Several months ago, the DJ revealed that her longtime friend Kim Kardashian advised her to freeze her eggs and told her about IVF. On Tuesday’s episode of “The Trend Reporter with Mara” podcast, Hilton revealed that she has since started the IVF process with Reum, who has been described as a supportive boyfriend.
According to Hilton, she started looking into IVF because it was “the only way” she could ensure that she can have ”twins that are a boy and a girl.”
“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” the 39-year-old said. ”I‘m happy that she [Kardashian] told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor,” Hilton said.
On the podcast, Hilton described what the process was like. “It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times,“ she said. ”Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time ... that it wasn‘t that bad.”
In Hilton’s YouTube documentary that came out last year, viewers saw a glimpse into Hilton’s personal life and the difficult time she has trusting people. Thankfully, the heiress is confident about her relationship with Reum and knows he is the one.
“I‘m really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life,” she said. ”Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven’t got to experience that yet, because I didn’t feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does.”