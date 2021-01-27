Paris Hilton has started her IVF journey with boyfriend Carter Reum

Paris Hilton and her boyfriend Carter Reum are ready to take their relationship by having children. Hilton seems to be in a good place where she’s ready to settle down and start a family with Reum. In a recent podcast interview, the 39-year-old told about her journey to getting pregnant.

©GettyImages Paris Hilton opened up about her IVF journey.

Several months ago, the DJ revealed that her longtime friend Kim Kardashian advised her to freeze her eggs and told her about IVF. On Tuesday’s episode of “The Trend Reporter with Mara” podcast, Hilton revealed that she has since started the IVF process with Reum, who has been described as a supportive boyfriend.

According to Hilton, she started looking into IVF because it was “the only way” she could ensure that she can have ”twins that are a boy and a girl.”

“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” the 39-year-old said. ”I‘m happy that she [Kardashian] told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor,” Hilton said.