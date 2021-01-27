Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in new film

Entertainment

Here’s a look at Kristen Stewart playing Princess Diana in the new ‘Spencer’ film

A photo of the actress in character was released and the resemblance is uncanny.

News first broke a few months ago that  Kristen Stewart  was set to play  Princess Diana  in an upcoming biopic titled ‘Spencer.’ The film centered around the late princess is directed by Pablo Larraín. ‘Spencer’ will be focused on specific events in Diana’s life when she realized her marriage to  Prince Charles  was no longer working, according to the Independent. Now, a photo of Stewart in character as the Princess of Wales has been released by production company Neon and the resemblance is uncanny.

42nd Mill Valley Film Festival - Spotlight On Kristen Stewart For "Seberg"©GettyImages

In the photo, the 30-year-old has the princess’s signature blonde bob and is seen gazing out the window behind a small black veil attached to her hat. Stewart is wearing a black high-collar top with a bow under a long red coat.

In a synopsis by Neon, the film specifically will document “December 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.”

Diana Liverpool©GettyImages
‘Spencer’ is set to be released in fall 2021.

On why the director chose to cast Stewart for this buzzed about film, Larraín told Deadline, “Kristen is one of the great actors around today.”

“To do this well, you need something very important in the film, which is a mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature.”

The film is being filmed in both Germany and the UK. It’s said to be released in the fall of 2021, according to the Independent.

