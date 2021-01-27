Here’s a look at Kristen Stewart playing Princess Diana in the new ‘Spencer’ film

News first broke a few months ago that Kristen Stewart was set to play Princess Diana in an upcoming biopic titled ‘Spencer.’ The film centered around the late princess is directed by Pablo Larraín. ‘Spencer’ will be focused on specific events in Diana’s life when she realized her marriage to Prince Charles was no longer working, according to the Independent. Now, a photo of Stewart in character as the Princess of Wales has been released by production company Neon and the resemblance is uncanny.
In the photo, the 30-year-old has the princess’s signature blonde bob and is seen gazing out the window behind a small black veil attached to her hat. Stewart is wearing a black high-collar top with a bow under a long red coat.
In a synopsis by Neon, the film specifically will document “December 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.”
On why the director chose to cast Stewart for this buzzed about film, Larraín told Deadline, “Kristen is one of the great actors around today.”
“To do this well, you need something very important in the film, which is a mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature.”
The film is being filmed in both Germany and the UK. It’s said to be released in the fall of 2021, according to the Independent.