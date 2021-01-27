Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey talk about their kiss on ‘The Wedding Planner’ 20 years later

The Wedding Planner was released 20 years ago and Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey surprised fans with an epic reunion over Instagram live Tuesday to celebrate. For nearly 30 minutes they chatted in front of fans and recalled some of their favorite memories on set, including their iconic kissing scene! If you haven’t seen “The Wedding Planner,” it‘s about a Wedding Planner (Lopez)(obviously) who ends up falling in love with the groom (McConaughey) whose wedding she’s planning. Here’s what the actors had to say 20 years later.

©GettyImages Matthew McConaughey And Jennifer Lopez In ‘The Wedding Planner’

Lopez started the live and expressed how excited she was to be celebrating the anniversary. She also shared that the JLo album was released during the same week as the movie. McConaughey jumped on the live and asked Lopez in Spanish “Que Pasa chica?” The actors caught up and talked about how their family was doing and talked about their children that were always on top of them. “Can you believe it‘s been 20 years since we did The Wedding Planner?” JLo asked. McConaughey replied ”Not when you say it like that. Twenty years, I was doing the math. That’s a while ago.”

Lopez agreed but said despite all the time that has passed and all their individual successes, “It still feels a little bit like it was yesterday,” Lopez continued and appeared to get emotional thinking about the memories. ”Just yesterday we were in the middle of that field with the movie theater. Do you remember doing that scene? where you were about to kiss me? And I remember you said to me, I don‘t know if you remember this…You said, ‘Ms. Lopez… I’m going to kiss you now.” McConaughey instantly started giggling and they both threw their head back laughing. Lopez continued, “And I was like, ’OK, let’s do it. Let’s get it.’ I remember that clearly.”

McConaughey said there hasn’t been any successful romantic comedies since then, (which could be because he retired from the genre in 2010). Lopez said she was eager to “keep the genre alive” with her upcoming movie “Marry Me.” “I want to know there’s a happy ever after! I want to know that. Even though we’ve been through a tough year, miracles happen. Love prevails.”