Pamela Anderson is a married woman again after falling in love with her bodyguard

Surprise! Pamela Anderson is a married woman for the 4th (confirmed) time. On Wednesday the DailyMail announced that the “Baywatch” star married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in an intimate ceremony on Christmas Eve. The couple fell in love at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown and Hayhurst is a builder from her small hometown in Canada. ﻿In an exclusive interview with DailyMail TV Anderson told the outlet, “I‘m exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who loves me.”





Anderson looked stunning in an antique 1940’s Satin slip and a Princess Diana inspired Veil by Valentino, per DailyMail. She also wore a light blue silk ribbon corset from Lace Embrace, a tulle skirt by Joanna Delaney Bridal, and a blue bridal skirt and cream corseted ensemble styled by Janet Ross. Since she was getting married in the middle of winter, she rocked tall green Hunter rainbows underneath. “It‘s the Canadian girl in me,” she said. Hayhurst wore black trousers and a white shirt. According to the outlet the ceremony was blessed by Canadian First Nation and the couple and their property were blessed in a traditional ‘cedar brushing’ ceremony.

The Christmas Eve ceremony was a traditional wedding in the backyard of the countryside property she bought from her grandparents in her hometown Ladysmith, British Columbia on Vancouver Island. Their family and friends were not in attendance and it was just the two of them. Anderson has been renovating the property since she moved there in July 2019 and her handy man has been helping her create her vision. Anderson told DailyMail,“I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle.” Anderson continued, “I think this romantic property has a lot of healing energy, I’m at peace here. It’s a big property but a few people passing by could see the fairytale gown with the long Princess Diana veil dragging in the mud. Heaven.” The new bride also praised the properties “special energy.” “The property has a special energy. It’s full of deer, bears, raccoons, eagles.” She continued,” The trees have known me my whole life, and to be surrounded by the nature I knew since birth on my wedding day was very powerful.”

The couple seems to have no immediate plans for a honeymoon once travel restrictions are lifted, according to Anderson: “Every day is our honeymoon.” A friend of the new bride told the outlet she “fell in love with the boy next door.” “Pamela fell in love with the boy next door. This is who she would have ended up with if she never left Vancouver Island. It proves she’s the same little girl that might have lived there all along. It’s like everything else was just a dream. Pamela and Dan are doing wonderful things together. He is donating his time to build a barn for a local animal sanctuary.” The couple has spent time and resources helping a local animal sanctuary, called RASTA Sanctuary.