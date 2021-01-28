Exclusive: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger move into their $15.6 million mansion

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have officially moved into their newly completed $15.6 million dollar mansion. The couple moved in to the Pacific Palisades property over the weekend. The mansion took over 2 years of work to become the new parents dream home with custom finishes. The couple welcomed their first baby Lyla 5 months ago and she may not be walking yet but she’ll have plenty of space to run around once she grows up. The home is 10,000 square feet with five bedrooms, 6 baths, a modern infinity edge swimming pool, pool house, home gym, wine cellar and parking garage with multiple spaces. It is located in a small gated community in the family-friendly Marquez Knolls area with only 5 other homes﻿, per Variety. As of 2019 none of the other homes were owned by other celebrities.

©GrosbyGroup Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s completed Pacific Palisades mansion

The property has impressive views of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island and was formerly a Mediterranean-style house built in 1995. It had no pools and sat on a grassed backyard with nearly 8,000 square feet of living space. Pratt paid $15.6 million for the property in 2018 and it was completely gutted and under construction at the time. News of the “off-market deal” flew under the radar for a full year because the property was never publicly listed for sale, per Variety. Over the next three years they finished construction on the home and the couple picked custom finishes.

©GrosbyGroup Views from Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Pacific Palisades mansion

According to Variety, the home is roughly 2 miles away from Anna Farris’ energy efficient $4.9 million Palisades home. Pratt and Farris’ divorce was finalized in 2018 and they share an 8 year old son named Jack. Part of the couples divorce stipulation said they must live within five miles of one another, so the houses are in perfect range to coparent. Thankfully, they all get along too. Farris was reportedly at the couples wedding and even offered her services as a minister. When Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s engagement was announced she said on her podcast Anna Farris is: Unqualified, “Sweet Chris, my ex, got engaged to Katherine today. I’m so happy for them… I knew it was going to happen, I love her, and I love him and I’m just so happy that they found each other. I’m so subscribed to the idea of expanding family and love, and with Jack.” She continued, “Chris texted me this morning, and said he’d proposed to Katherine last night and I text him back like, just so you know, I am an ordained minister.” Farris also sent them a gift after Lyla was born.