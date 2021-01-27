Madonna throws an epic skate party with Rosie O’Donnell for her daughter Mercy James’ 15th birthday!

Madonna celebrated her daughter Mercy James’ 15th birthday over the weekend and threw her a party on skateboard wheels to celebrate. On Monday the legendary singer posted a series of photos at the skate park with family and friends and a mirror selfie with the birthday girl. Madonna looked peaceful as she embraced the 15th-year-old and they wore matching blue tops. The party looked epic and Madonna’s 26-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams was there to celebrate. Her youngest children, David Banda, 15, and twins Stella and Estere Mwale, 8, were also there to skate and have some fun. The singer’s oldest children Lourdes Leon, 24, and Rocco Ritchie 20, did not seem to be at the party, per DailyMail. Madonna captioned the post, “This is how we celebrate the birthday of Chifundo James- Warrior in training!”

Another guest at the party was Rosie O’Donnell. The actress posed in the middle of the party crew happily smiling. Fans were excited to see the long time friends together. O‘Donnell and Madonna became instant friends on the set of the 1993 film “A League of Their Own” and have been friends since. One fan wrote, “I love the friendship after all these years. Truly a League Of Their Own ❤️.” Another commented, “Rosie!!!! Good to see you guys are still buddies. I like that.”