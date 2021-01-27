Jennifer Aniston is back on set with her amazing hair

Jennifer Aniston puckered up and showed off her new highlights Monday with a cute selfie on Instagram. The actress posed alongside her hairstylist Chris McMillan, who has been her partner in hair crime since she played Rachel on Friends. Aniston tagged McMillan and The Morning Show which she stars in and executive produced with Reese Witherspoon. Aniston captioned the pic, “Aaand, we’re back... 🤩🎬.” The show had to delay filming in 2020 due to COVID-19 but the show is officially back on track! Witherspoon shared her excitement in the comments and wrote “YES WE ARE!! 💕”
Aniston stars as network morning anchor Alex Levy on “The Morning Show” and Steve Carell plays Mitch Kessler, Levy’s cohost. Witherspoon plays rival anchor Bradley Jackson. The Apple TV+ series earned Aniston an Emmy nomination and a SAG Award in January 2020. Charlize Theron was pleased to hear more episodes would be rolling out soon and added, “About time!!!” Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, and Olivia Wilde also showed some love in the comments. The cute pic even got the attention of Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux who made sure to double tap and give her a “like.”
Aniston’s hair looked brighter and blonder than she’s been rocking it lately on Instagram. It’s no surprise she has McMillan right by her side on set. The duo is long-time friends and have been working together for over 25 years. He told The Telegraph in 2016, “I first created ‘The Rachel’ back when I met Jennifer, which was more than 20 years ago. We have been friends for a long time. Back then, Jennifer had really long hair with a fringe.” It was actually his idea for the style. McMillan explained, “I told her she should grow her fringe out, get some highlights and just try something a bit different. We cut the length and added in all these layers to blend the bottom to the bangs – and the rest is history.” “The ‘Rachel’ cut changed my life,” he added.
McMillan is more than just her hairstylist though. At the 2018 InStyle Awards, she gave an award to McMillan and called him, “my dearest friend, my brother from another mother.” The actress joked, “my husband that will never marry me because he‘s gay, but maybe — there have been movies bout that.” Aniston also admitted that she never knew how to do the famous hairstyle because nobody knows how to do what the talented hair professional can. The “Horrible Bosses” star quipped, “You leave, you feel beautiful, you feel sexy you feel alive. Then you feel screwed because nobody has the ability to actually do what Chris did to this haircut. I used to call it the ’Rachel hair’ because I got that haircut, that was like, ’Wow this is amazing,’ and then I was totally left with this frizzy mop on my head because I had no idea how to do what he did. Nobody seems to know how to do what Chris does.”