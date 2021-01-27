Everything you need to know about the family of Kamala Harris

Everything you need to know about the family of Madam Vice President: Kamala Harris.

Her husband Douglas Emhoff was born in New York and is the first to be named as second gentleman, meeting his now wife during a blind date in Santa Barbara, California in 2013.

The 56-year-old lawyer is known for having a career as an entertainment lawyer, however he seems to have quit to support Kamala as second gentleman.

Doug has two children from his previous marriage, 26-year-old Cole and 21-year-old Ella.

Both Doug and Ella attended the inauguration, with Ella going viral online for her incredible sense of fashion, which is not surprising at all, knowing that she attends Parsons School of Design in New York.

Kamala also has a younger sister, Maya Harris, who is involved in politics as senior adviser to her sister. Maya also served as senior adviser to Hilary Clinton during the 2016 elections.